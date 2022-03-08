The first-ever Bubble O’Bill Easter Egg set is here. Supplied

The launch is of course inspired by the iconic Aussie ice cream that has long been a childhood staple.

The original flavours include a classic blend of strawberry, chocolate and caramel ice confection, with a bubblegum nose.

Now, the summer treat can be enjoyed during Easter, offering a new way to make memories with the kids.

It has all the classic flavours, with a modern twist. Supplied

The new Bubble O’Bill Easter Egg will hit Woolworths shelves from March 16, 2022, at a price of $10.

Shoppers will also spot the return of the Golden Gaytime Eggsellence Easter Egg, which is coated with delicious Golden Gaytime crumbs and the ice cream’s iconic toffee flavour.

Following its initial launch last year, the Golden Gaytime Eggsellence Easter Egg can now be once again found on the shelves of Coles and Woolworths from today.