“Oh my God, I would absolutely love that,” laughs Brynne, 37. “Who wouldn’t want to find that one person to spend the rest of their lives with? That would be amazing. Unfortunately, I have horrible taste in men, so maybe some of the options of guys would be better choices.”

It couldn’t come at a better time for Brynne, whose last relationship came to a dramatic end recently. The situation was made significantly worse due to COVID-19 and Melbourne’s strict lockdown.

“I tend to fall into relationships probably way too quickly and I wasn’t in a good relationship at all during lockdown, so that made it pretty bad,” Brynne explains.

“It was hard. If I have too much time on my own I get inside my own head and it’s not always a good thing. I struggle sometimes with anxiety and depression, so that really amplified during Covid.”

Do you accept this rose? Brynne confessed she would love to be the next Bachelorette. Instagram

Now, having recently moved into her own apartment and landing a job as a host at a local Melbourne bar after going months without work, Brynne says she is slowly but surely putting her toxic past behind her.

“All I can do is take it one day at a time,” she says, adding her main focus is on getting fit and healthy in 2021. “I’m getting really into health and fitness and I’m trying to eat cleaner and work out more. I want to feel the best I’ve been, have my body the best it’s been and it’s just a personal goal I can work on.”

US-born Brynne first made headlines when she married multi-millionaire businessman Geoffrey Edelsten in a $3.3 million, star-studded ceremony back in 2009.

The couple’s 40-year age gap certainly raised eyebrows. And while Brynne was labelled a “gold digger”, she has always denied that she married for money.

Brynne and Geoffrey married back in 2009 in what was a $3.3 million ceremony. Getty

The marriage ended in 2014, but Brynne insists, “I have no regrets from that time in my life. Not at all. With all the good times and bad times, that’s what’s brought me to where I am today. Everyone goes through hard times, but I’ve had a lot of amazing times, too, that I wouldn’t trade for anything.”

Although she’s no longer in contact with her ex, Brynne still uses Geoffrey’s surname.

“A lot of people ask me why I don’t go back to [my maiden name] Gordon, but it’s because I’ve taken his name for so long and I don’t even think of it as Geoffrey’s surname anymore. I think of it as a surname I’ve used for this many years. It doesn’t have anything to do with the marriage anymore. It’s who I’ve identified with.”

Despite all of her ups and downs, Brynne hasn’t given up on finding love.

"I would get married again," Brynne admitted. Getty

“I would get married again,” she says. “I think I have to be hopeful. Relationships are important – who wouldn’t want to find that one person who is amazing?!”

And as for having her own family one day, Brynne says she’s leaving it up to the universe.

“That is something I have always wanted, but after realising that it may not be possible for me, I just have to accept that and that’s OK. It’s not that I can’t have kids ... I don’t know if I could do it without IVF or if I could do it at all, even.

“So it’s one of those things that I’ve just had to accept and go, ‘You know what, it may not be on the cards for me.’ Of course, [though], I would love it more than anything.”

