Brynne's mum Mariel Gordon was delighted to meet her grandchild. Instagram

After welcoming her first child in April this year, Brynne spoke exclusively to New Idea, where she admitted her cherubic daughter had turned her once-bedazzled life upside down – and she wouldn’t have it any other way!

“I haven’t had a good night’s sleep since Starr arrived,” said Brynne with a laugh.

“But I wouldn’t trade being a mum for anything – I’m the happiest I’ve ever been,” she added.

Initially closing the door on parenthood a decade ago after being told she was unable to conceive, Brynne revealed she didn’t expect to take to mum life quite so easily.

Brynne spoke about motherhood to New Idea last month. Phillip Castleton

“I didn’t think I had any maternal instinct,” Brynne explained. “Even while pregnant, I couldn’t quite believe it was happening, but as soon as she arrived, we bonded and it all felt very natural.”

While Starr may only be a few months old, Brynne can already see some of herself coming out in her little girl.

“I can tell she’s going to be very strong-willed,” Brynne said. “She’s always wriggling around and doesn’t want to be dressed in what I put her in,” she adds, smiling.

But apart from Starr’s “very blue eyes”, Brynne admits that is where their physical similarities end.

Brynne said Starr is the "spitting image of her father". Phillip Castleton

“She doesn’t look like me at all, but is the spitting image of her father,” Brynne revealed.