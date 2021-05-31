Brynne is reportedly facing three charges of trafficking, possessing and using methylamphetamine. New Idea

The socialite, 38, was allegedly spoken to by police and let go, but later that day she was arrested and charged.

According to the Drugs, Poisons and Controlled Substances Act 1981, in Victoria, the maximum penalty for trafficking or attempting to traffic methylamphetamine is 15 years’ imprisonment.

Brynne, who is set to appear at Ringwood Magistrates’ Court on October 8, intends to fight all charges.

Brynne will appear in court in October to fight the charges against her.

“I am shocked and saddened by these events and will be vigorously fighting all charges. I am very thankful for the support of the team around me,” she said.

It’s not the first time US-born Brynne has had a run-in with the law. In 2015, she faced charges in Perth for possession of MDMA, commonly known as ecstasy.

The charges against Brynne were dropped following a court hearing. She told reporters outside the Perth Magistrates’ Court: “I don’t condone the use of drugs.”

Brynne recently debuted her new romance with Brok.

This new shock turn of events comes after Brynne sat down with New Idea in March to exclusively reveal she was happier than ever with her new partner, Brok Eastwood.

“I just love spending time with him and he makes me smile every day,” she said.

She added that she knew “right away” Brok was the one and admitted they had already discussed marriage, as well as starting a family together in the future.