The loved-up couple began dating in January and “couldn’t be happier”. New Idea

Hi Brynne. How did you and Brok meet?

We’ve known each other since at least 2014 through people, but we didn’t know each other personally until recently. He messaged me on Facebook a few times and I was reluctant at first, but I thought, what do I have to lose?

So a week before my birthday [in January] we had our first date and it was amazing. I have literally not gone home to my apartment since!

Wow – things are moving pretty fast! When did you realise Brok was the one?

I felt it straight away! I have never had someone treat me so well. We actually just came back from Adelaide for his sister’s wedding and his parents are beautiful – I have never had that with someone.

"I have never had someone treat me so well." New Idea

On the topic of weddings, do you think marriage could be on the cards for the two of you?

Well, at his sister’s wedding, I caught the bouquet! His sister and her husband, they’ve been together for seven and a half years, and I turned around [to Brok] and was like, “I’m not waiting for seven and a half years, I’m not waiting seven and a half months!” But it’s only been six weeks, so it’s not time for engagement talk yet.

Do you think your previous marriage to Geoffrey Edelsten has changed your approach to things?

If anything, it’s made me more held back. I don’t want to get hurt and I don’t want to jump into something … but never say never because then you jinx yourself.

Brynne split from Geoffrey Edelsten in 2014 after five years of marriage. Getty

What do you love most about Brok?

The fact that he is so accepting of me. He brings me out of my shell and he makes me do things I wouldn’t normally do.

You’ve previously spoken about your desire to be a mum. Have you and Brok talked about starting a family?

When I was with Geoff, the doctors said maybe I can have kids, maybe I can’t. Brok told me: “I really hope you can have kids.” But at the same time, he said: “If you can’t that’s OK, too.” If it happens, it happens, and I would love that more than anything … but to have that support of [Brok] saying,

“If we can’t I still love you” – well, that’s pretty frickin’ good.

"I’ve always loved being on television …" Channel Seven

Changing gears a bit – you starred in your own show, My Bedazzled Life, and also competed on Dancing with the Stars and Celebrity Splash. Would you do reality TV again?

I’ve always loved being on television … I have had ups and downs, but I’m in a good place, and yeah, I’m all about that. If that opportunity ever comes up, 100 per cent.

There have been rumours that you might appear on the next season of SAS Australia. Is that true?

Does that sound like my cup of tea? [laughs]. I think I would die on that show – it looks scary!

For more, pick up a copy of New Idea. On sale now!