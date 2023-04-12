For Australian fans, Married At First Sight 2023 finished over a week ago. We saw that out of all the pairings this season, only Tahnee & Ollie and Melinda & Layton managed to stay together.
We also saw Bronte tell Harrison that she never wanted to see him again during the last dinner party and Lyndall break up with Cameron during the Final Vows ceremony.
WATCH: Married At First Sight's Bronte and Lyndall drink to being single
Therefore, it wasn’t a surprise to us when Bronte recently posted a TikTok video of her and Lyndall with the sarcastic caption, “Single.. AGAIN, how sad.”
However, while the UK has been broadcasting this year’s Australian Married At First Sight season, it’s a bit behind… Which is why UK MAFS fans slammed Bronte for ruining the ending they are yet to see.
One TikTok user commented on Bronte’s post, “Nooooooooooo!!! [sic] You’ve ruined it for me!!! 😭😭😭😭😭😭🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 We’re only on ep. 21 in [the] UK!!,” while another said, “Ahhh noooo!! [sic] We’re behind 😳.”
UK Married At First Sight fans have said Bronte’s latest TikTok spoiled the show’s ending for them…
Nine
Other fans commented, “Oh no I'm from UK and we [are] only half way through the series here,” “Sobs in ‘we’re behind in the UK’ 😭😭😭,” and “Here in solidarity with my fellow UK citizens who are waaaay [sic] behind 😅.”
Two TikTok users actually got responses from Bronte. One user commented, “Noooooo [sic] we’re way behind in the UK,” and Bronte replied, “I’M SO SORRY 😂❤️ it’s still worth the watch I swear.”
Another fan said, “The UK is still behind pls don’t let us know anymore until it’s done 😂😂😂😫🤍.” And Bronte commented back, “I FEEL SO BAD! Please don’t cancel me 😂 no more I promise xxx.”
WATCH: Married At First Sight's Harrison, Josh and Dan do shots
Married At First Sight fans weren’t the only ones to comment on Bronte’s post. Fellow 2023 MAFS bride Alyssa - who was ultimately broken up with by Duncan during the Final Vows - commented, “Pls come here asap 🥺.”
Bronte replied, “10 DAYS BBY [sic] GAL❤️❤️❤️,” so it seems safe to say that Bronte and Alyssa have remained friends since the filming for Married At First Sight wrapped.