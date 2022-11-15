Kyle then questioned Brittany if she puts the effort in, to which she responded with, “100 percent. I was born for it”.
Kyle then said the Bachelor star was ‘undatable’ because she shows off her Bachelor's degree in Medical Radiation Science specialising in Diagnostic Radiography.
“No one cares about that. "Err I have a degree". No one cares, that's why you're undateable,” Kyle said.
He then probed Brittany to spill intimate details about her sex life, specifically with ex-partner Jordan Thompson.
“Did you have sex every day?”
Brittany replied saying they did have sex every day unless Jordan had a long tennis match and he was tired.
“You just pleasure him orally and he doesn't have to do anything?” Kyle asked.
Brittany responded saying , “No we'd sleep in separate rooms”.
Brittany and tennis player Jordan split at the beginning of 2022 and since then she has been enjoying the single life.
Kyle Sandilands and Jackie ‘O’ Henderson have worked together in radio for almost 20 years.
But on November 14, Jackie announced on air she was leaving The Kyle and Jackie O Show for ‘health reasons’.
Jackie revealed that ever since she contracted COVID-19 a few months ago, she’s been suffering with poor health and hasn’t completely recovered from the virus.
And so, Jackie revealed to listeners that she’d be taking a break from radio on the advice of her doctor.