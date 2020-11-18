Bridie Carter (left) shared a throwback photo of herself and husband Michael Wilson shortly after she won Dancing With The Stars in 2007. Instagram

Reflecting on her win, Bridie admitted it was a tough competition but such an enjoyable experience.

“Only trophy I have won in my life,” Bridie continued.

“Incredibly terrifying job - but unbelievably rewarding - didn’t want it to end! Never been so fit - dancers are incredible athletes. Great job, great experience, great throwback memory!”

She added: “I need to dance more/again - in the lounge room!!!!”

Bridie and Michael hit it off after running into each other in Byron Bay after the filming for the first season for McLeod's Daughters had wrapped. Instagram

Bridie and Michael’s romance stretches way back to the 2000s when they hit it off after the filming for the first season of McLeod’s Daughters had wrapped.

"I planned this break in Byron and rented this little dairy bale up in the hills from a makeup artist friend's mother – as you do. I ended up doing this big road trip on my own, driving my little car from South Australia to Melbourne to see family, then to Sydney to see friends, and finally on to Byron," Bridie previously explained to New Idea.

"The first couple of days after I arrived in Byron, I ran smack-bang into Michael – whom I had previously met through mutual friends in Sydney – and the rest is kind of history."

The couple tied the knot in the hinterlands of Byron Bay in 2004. Supplied

At the time, the world of television drama was certainly unfamiliar territory to Michael, then working as a fashion designer and now a fourth-generation farmer.

“I’d previously had nothing to do with the TV industry and had never been one to be excited about anyone being in it,” he said. “I’m also pretty shy, so I don’t let too much out of the bag.”

Added Bridie: “Michael was interested in me as a person, not me for what I did. We’re both pretty down-to-earth, upfront and honest people, so like attracts like. That’s how we’ve always been.”

Bridie eventually married Michael in a romantic wedding ceremony in the hinterlands of Byron Bay in 2004.

The couple currently reside on a farm in Byron Bay, and are the proud parents to sons Otis, 15, and Tobias, ten, and stepson James, 21, from a previous relationship of Michael's.