Seven

Dannii's family posted a tribute on her now-deleted Instagram page reading, "28/04 took Dannii's life to a speeding driver - A awful accident. We appreciate and respect wishes we have received as a family. The account is going to be deleted in the next day."

A Story was also posted on the account regarding funeral arrangements.

"Funeral arrangements are in the process id you haven't receive a message privately and are interested in saying goodbye," it read.

The 28-year-old appeared on the 2019 season of Channel Seven's Bride and Prejudice with her then-fiancée, Denton.