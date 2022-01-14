"My first girl is getting old 🤣🤣." Instagram

The "fat" comment proved a subtle nod to Mia's TikTok (see above), where she lip synced to audio from a Today Show interview with teenage surfer Sabre Norris.

In the audio, longtime host Karl Stefanovic asked the surfer: "Is he an athlete, your dad?"

Mia then lip synced to Sabre's response in front of a photo of her dad on a football field: "Yeah my dad was an athlete but now he's, um, pretty fat," Mia mimed to the audio.

Brendan became step-dad to Mia when she was five years old. Instagram

The post received a lot of love and affection, including from current I'm A Celeb star and dad himself Beau Ryan.

" Still the king bro," the The Amazing Race host wrote.

Brendan shares Mia with her biological mum, Alex. The couple first married in 2005 but ended their on-and-off relationship following allegations that Brendan had an affair with Lara Bingle.

Brendan shared a slew of photos with Mia to celebrate her birthday. Instagram

However, the couple rekindled in 2016 and soon announced they were engaged.

"I was a bit nervous, I didn't think she'd say yes," Brendan said of re-proposing to Alex on the then Fifi and Dave show.

"Because we've been married before and obviously been divorced. It was really beautiful with the kids there."

The couple are also proud parents to Leni, 15, Lulu, 12, and baby Tobi, three.

For your own fairytale love story, sign up for eharmony.