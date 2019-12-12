Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie have long been passionate supporters of several charities – despite them not being working royals like their cousins William and Harry. Getty

"They have been caught in this massive media storm, their father is an absolute pariah at the moment. He’s not going to be seen in public,” Russell said.

"They have a lot of patronages, do a lot of charity work even though they are not working royals. Prince Andrew had an event on Wednesday which embarrassingly has been forced to be moved out of St James’s Palace and into a hotel in central London.

"He no longer has an office at Buckingham Palace, hence they don’t either. They’re obviously very, very worried," he said.

The sisters are worried about the future of their patronage work, after their father Prince Andrew was stripped of his official duties by the Queen.

Friends of the two princesses are also reportedly becoming increasingly more concerned for the sisters’ welfare in the wake of the Jeffrey Epstein scandal.

A close confidant of Princess Beatrice reportedly told Entertainment Tonight that she is going through a particularly tough time when she should be celebrating her wedding plans.

"Everyone right now is concerned about Bea," the source said.

Amid the backlash surrounding her father's connections to convicted paedophile and sex-trafficker, Jeffrey Epstein, Beatrice recently has made her first public speech.

"Poor Bea. She deserves to have the wedding she wants and the public is going to go nuts [because of her father]."

The 31-year-old royal, who's set to marry her businessman fiance Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, spoke at an event for Women in Cable Telecommunications on December 4 in London.

“You have to find a way to be yourself, to be authentic… I have impostor syndrome every day but it’s something we all have to overcome,” Beatrice said.