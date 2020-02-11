The Queen is reportedly extremely ‘upset’ after finding out that another one of her grandchildren is splitting from their partners. Getty

“He thought he was happily married and had the perfect family with two lovely daughters. But he is now in total shock,” the source said.

Despite his apparent lack of insight regarding their marital issues, Autumn is believed to have been quite vocal about her woes with her closest friends.

Princess Anne’s son Peter Phillips is said to be ‘devastated’ after his wife of 12 years, Autumn, apparently confronted him with the news she wants a divorce. Getty

“Autumn is a wonderful wife and mother and a very intelligent woman, but she’s been telling her friends for some time that there were issues,” the source said.

What’s more, with all the drama surrounding Harry and Meghan’s stepping down as senior royals, the news of Peter and Autumn’s divorce is the last thing the Queen needs.

“She is a favourite of the Queen and I’m sure Her Majesty will be very upset by this as well,” the source said.

Peter is apparently in complete shock because he apparently had no idea there was an issue between him and his wife. Getty

Those close to Autumn also believe that she may even be considering packing up and heading back to Canada, which is where she is originally from, with the kids.

One friend of the couple told the publication that Autumn’s sudden decision may even have been “influenced by Harry and Meghan’s departure” to Canada.

Autumn and Peter’s demise comes as it was revealed the Queen apparently asked the Duke and Duchess of Sussex to head back to London to take part in their last round of official royal engagements.

The main event on the Queen's mind is said to be the annual Commonwealth service at Westminster Abbey on March 9, according to The Sunday Times.