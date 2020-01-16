Prince Harry has broken his silence for the first time since he and Meghan Markle last week revealed their intention to step down as “senior royals” and quit the royal family. Getty

“Düsseldorf will welcome over 500 competitors as they showcase their talents, determination and camaraderie to the world!” he added.

The Invictus Games is an international “adaptive multi-sport event”, which was created by Harry for wounded, injured or sick (WIS) armed services personnel and veterans.

Harry set up the event, so those Armed Forces who take part can show the world what they’re capable of in a series of adaptive sports, ranging from wheelchair basketball to indoor rowing.

Taking to Instagram on Wednesday, the Duke of Sussex shared a video to announce the next Invictus Games will take place in Dusseldorf, Germany in 2022.

“Participating in the Games plays a significant part in the recovery journey of WIS Servicemen and women. It doesn’t just heal the individual, it heals the whole family,” the post read.

Harry, who appeared in the Instagram video, was quoted in the caption as saying: "I hope everyone in Germany is ready for what will be an incredible week of sport!

“I have no doubt that the German public will get right behind these Games and that every single competitor can expect a warm welcome and an amazing atmosphere.”

In the video, the Duke of Sussex concluded by saying: “The Invictus Games Düsseldorf 2022… the story continues.”