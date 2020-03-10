The professional dancer and Dancing With The Stars judge was unveiled by TV insiders on Tuesday.

'I am absolutely looking for love, I’m ready for love. I am getting more and more open to being The Bachelorette,' Sharna admitted to Entertainment Tonight back in November.

And while whispers of her coveted gig have been circulating since her admission, it was only after fellow reality star, Locky Gilbert was named The Bachelor that rumours kicked up a notch.

TV Black Box's Ben Norrish claimed: 'The contract is dry and she is going to be The Bachelorette.'