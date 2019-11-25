Gogglebox Australia’s Adam Densten and Symon Lovett are two of the reality show’s most loved regulars. Instagram/Foxtel

“After 5 years we wanted to thank everyone that watched the show, helped make the show and was on the show,” Symon captioned a video of himself and Adam.

“We were asked to be on Gogglebox 5 years ago, sitting at a pub. We thought we might get some free beers out of it, on that front we’ve well and truly filled out boots.

“We’re pumped for the future and if you’ve got a job I know a couple of guys,” he wrote, along with the hashtag “unemployed”.

Adam also shared the shocking news about their departure to his Instagram.

“We are incredibly sad, but extremely excited to announce that our time on @goggleboxau has come to an end and we will be leaving the couch!

“Thank you to the cast, the crew and of course everyone who has watched the show and allowed two idiots have more fun than they could dream of.”

After five years and 10 seasons sitting alongside each other, the couch buddies have announced they are leaving the reality show. Instagram/Foxtel

Adam went on to say he was especially grateful to have worked alongside Symon.

“The biggest thank you of all is reserved for @symonlovett, wouldn’t have wanted to do it with anyone else and literally couldn’t have done it without you,” he wrote.

While the pair didn’t elaborate on what their next project would entail, Adam hinted that fans will likely still be able to see them and hear their voices in some form.

“We’re planning on still being around on your tv and radio a bit longer though, so if anyone has a job for us, we’ve got a lot of time on our hands!

“Our podcast @adamsymonshow will go into a bit more detail on Tuesday too!” he concluded.