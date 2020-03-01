A West Australian man has died from coronavirus, marking the first Australian death from the deadly virus outbreak. Getty

A total of 164 Australians were quarantined on the cruise ship after one confirmed case of coronavirus was confirmed with a passenger who had disembarked in Hong Kong.

WA's chief health officer Andrew Robertson confirmed the news of the mans passing.

The man was transported from a Darwin quarantine camp after being transported from Japan, where he was quarantined aboard the Diamond Princess cruise ship. Getty

"It doesn’t change anything for the status of coronavirus," he said.

"We always knew it would be a serious virus, especially for the elderly."

Dr Robertson also revealed the man's wife is devastated.

A passenger leaves the Diamond Princess cruise ship in Japan. Getty

As of Saturday, the federal Department of Health had tallied 25 confirmed cases of coronavirus across Australia.

A man returning from Iran has also been confirmed in NSW, which raises the state's confirmed cases from four to five.