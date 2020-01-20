Brad Pitt has seemingly taken a subtle dig at his ex-wife, Angelina Jolie, while delivering his acceptance speech at the 26th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles. Getty

“Let’s be honest, it was a difficult part,” he began, before adding: “A guy who gets high, takes his shirt off and doesn’t get along with his wife…”

With a cheeky smile on his face, he continued: “It was a big stretch,” before the audience began to laugh, including Jennifer Aniston, who let out a “woo-hoo” while clapping.

Jennifer, who was nominated in the category of Female Actor in a Drama Series, also took out the gong for her portrayal in The Morning Show.

The 56-year-old actor made the elusive remarks, while accepting the gong for Best Supporting Actor In A Movie for his role in Once Upon A Time… In Hollywood. Getty

Rumour has it that things between Brad and Jen are beginning to heat up, with the pair apparently getting quite close at the recent Golden Globe awards.

After their flirt-fest at the Globes, Brad and Jennifer appear to be inching closer to officially going public with their relationship.

The former married couple were the talk of the night at the star-studded event, with the pair apparently spending significant time together at an afterparty.

After thanking the usual suspects, including producers, directors and loved ones, Brad then cheekily referred to how he prepared for the movie role. Getty

Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston tied the knot in a private wedding ceremony in Malibu on July 29, 2000. People

Jennifer, 50, caused further excitement on the red carpet when she arrived wearing a designer ring that was identical to the original engagement sparkler that Brad, 56, once used to propose.

What’s more, a source previously told New Idea that the pair could even be planning to adopt a baby together!

Rumours are swirling Brad and Jen also made a top-secret visit to an orphanage in Mexico, where they were both spotted over the holiday period on January 1.