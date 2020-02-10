Brad Pitt seemingly took a subtle jab at Brexit and Megxit when Margot Robbie delivered his acceptance speech for his recent BAFTAS best supporting actor win. Channel 7

“They told me I only have 45 seconds up here which is 45 seconds more than the Senate gave John Bolton,” he quipped.

After giving thanks to Quentin Tarantino for providing the opportunity to star in his film, Brad’s then took a more serious albeit heartfelt tone with his speech.

“Listen, I am a bit gob smacked,” Brad said, clearly overcome with emotion about his Oscar win, which is his first despite being nominated seven times.

Brad gave a more heartfelt speech when he accepted his Oscar for his role in Quentin Tarantino's Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood.

He continued: “I am not one to look back but this has made me do so and I think of my folks taking me to the drive in and seeing Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid, loading out the car and moving out here.

He then thanked “all the wonderful people” who he has worked with over the years, before making reference to how his journey is ironically similar to the title of his most recent film.

Brad concluded his Oscar speech by saying: "This is for my kids who colour everything I do. I adore you. Thank you."

'Once Upon A Time In Hollywood', ain't that the truth,” he quipped.

Brad concluded by saying: “This is for my kids who colour everything I do. I adore you. Thank you.”