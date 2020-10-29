It's over! Brad Pitt (pictured) is single again after splitting with Nicole Poturalski. Getty

What’s more, the insider added: “It was never all that serious as it was cracked up to be.”

It comes after speculation arose that Brad and Nicole – who is reportedly in an open marriage with 68-year-old Roland Mary, the father of her 7-year-old son – may have been faking the depth of their relationship.

After jetting in to France together in August, Brad and Nicole were not seen together since.

"It was never all that serious as it was cracked up to be," an insider revealed of Nicole and Brad.

New Idea reported earlier this month that insiders were growing suspicious that the sighting near Château Miraval, the home Brad still shares with ex-wife Angelina Jolie, was nothing more than a carefully orchestrated publicity stunt!

Fuelling the showmance theories was the fact Nicole had been following and liking numerous Instagram posts dedicated to her and Brad.

In another strange move, Nicole recently took to Instagram to dispel rumours she hates Angelina.

When a follower asked, “Why you and Brad hate Angelina?” Nicole shot back saying, “Not hating [on] anyone. We love. We support. We smile. Life is beautiful.”

Other reports believe Nicole is eager to kickstart an acting career, so having Brad on her arm could open a lot of doors in Hollywood.

“Being linked to Brad has already been a huge boost to her career, plus of course it would have given Brad a real kick to mess with Ange by stepping out with a much younger look-alike after everything she’s been putting him through,” said a source.

Meanwhile, we’re told Brad’s conservative Midwestern parents Jane and Bill weren’t thrilled he was linked to a married woman who’s half his age.

“They’re worried he’s making a fool of himself,” said a second source. “Jane spends a lot of time on the phone with [Brad’s ex-wife Jennifer Aniston] anxiously discussing it. Jane is still close with Jen and is relying on her to keep Brad from falling in with a weird post-divorce crowd.”