“Nicole looks like she could be at the start of her second trimester … there’s been buzz that she’s carrying Brad’s baby.”

But there’s one person who isn’t buying into the rumours – Brad himself!

While he has yet to address the talk publicly, a source says the Once Upon a Time... In Hollywood star, 57, is telling friends that he’s not the baby daddy if she is pregnant.

“Brad’s position on the matter is very clear,” explains the well-placed source. “He says there’s no way we could be the father.”

After all, Nicole is still married to restaurateur Roland Mary. The pair have a 7-year-old son, Emil, together. And though Nicole and Roland, 68, reportedly have an open marriage, they’re still very much together.

What’s more, Nicole hasn’t even bothered to contact Brad since the pregnancy rumours began.

According to a second insider, Nicole was the one who called time on the fling, as she needed to prioritise her son and Roland.

“She and Brad had a strong connection, but the reality was that she wasn’t going to uproot her life in Germany for him,” says the source. “They had a wonderful time together, but things fizzled out. Ultimately the timing was off and it was an impractical situation for both of them.”

Brad was understanding, but apparently hasn’t reached out to Nicole either since the baby buzz began, as he sees no reason to.

And even if Nicole is pregnant, Brad knows for a fact that it has nothing to do with him.”

Fatherhood with Nicole would certainly complicate Brad’s life.

After four long years, the actor is still embroiled in a custody battle with Angelina over their children Pax, 17, Zahara, 16, Shiloh, 14, and 12-year-old twins Knox and Vivienne. At 19, their eldest son Maddox is no longer a minor.

Sources say a love child would be the perfect ammunition Angelina needs to laud over Brad and finally secure primary custody.

“It [would] really have a negative impact,” explains the source. “But Brad [knows] there’s no need to panic.”

