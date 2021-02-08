“Brad and Jen are super close and the crew is joking they should have just kitted out the one trailer for the two of them, given he spends so much time in hers." Getty

“Sony is a huge place with 18 sound stages – so there’s ample room for executives to put a pair of exes at opposite ends of the block if they requested,” a source familiar with the lot tells New Idea.

“But in this case, it sounds like Brad and Jen requested to be close together. Only two A-listers of that calibre could pull that off with the production bosses.”

A separate insider adds: “Brad and Jen are super close and the crew is joking they should have just kitted out the one trailer for the two of them, given he spends so much time in hers. People kind of just assume they’re hooking up in there since he’s with her all the time between takes.”

Brad loves spending time with Jen. Getty

Jen first teased that Brad was visiting her at work last November.

The actress shared an Instagram photo of herself in a trailer, with a mystery man lying on the floor behind her. Many of her followers guessed it was Brad as he had on a watch similar to one the actor wears. He was also dressed similarly to Brad.

As well as spending time together at work, Brad and Jen continue to hang out in private. We’re told Brad is planning something special and romantic for Jen’s birthday this week, and has even made her a very sentimental gift.

The couple sent fans wild when they reunited at the 2020 SAG Awards. Getty

According to a close friend, Brad has created a beautiful sculpture of a tortured couple wearing blindfolds – in a nod to the blind date in which they first met and fell in love back in 1998.

“He’s been working on it for a while. It’s not enormous either as he’s moved on to fine sculpture. He and Jen used to joke about meeting on a blind date, but his message is they never got the chance to take off their blindfolds.

“He deeply regrets the past and both of them have spent hours clearing the air, owning their mistakes. It’s real closure and a new beginning for them.”

For more, pick up a copy of New Idea. On sale now!