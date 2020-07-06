Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston are in talks to buy an Australian island, and insiders exclusively tell New Idea the Hollywood superstars will find it “impossible” to turn down the lucrative opportunity. Getty

“Jen and Brad have been looking to invest but hadn’t considered a whole island until speaking with Wu’s broker,” says an insider. “It’s an incredible opportunity for them to transform the resort or – even better – turn it into a completely private party island, like Richard Branson has.

“The deal would be hard to resist. This is a dream project for both of them.”

Brad’s obsession with architecture is no secret, with his own home design used for a New Orleans housing project.

Jen and Brad greeted 2002 on Double Island’s beach with celeb pals including Keanu Reeves and Matt Damon. Getty

As for Jen, she’s received huge kudos among LA’s interior designers over her incredibly tasteful renovations to her Bel Air mansion, which were once featured in Architectural Digest magazine. What’s more, sources reveal Brad has been leaning on Jen’s impeccable tastes for help in designing his own range of furniture!

“If I wasn’t an actress, I’d want to be a designer,” Jen told Architectural Digest . “I love the process. There’s something about picking out fabrics and finishes that feeds my soul.”

Friends say developing Double Island is a chance for the reunited couple to truly indulge in their passions, just as they did when they first set up home in their Beverly Hills French-Normandy mansion in 2001.

“They’re incredibly tempted by this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity,” says the pal.

The pair have reportedly been discussing “an impossibly good deal” to buy their old Aussie party haunt.

Given current circumstances, Brad, 56, and Jen, 51, are unable able to fly to Australia to inspect the island.

“So they’re looking at blueprints and poring over sketches on what they could do with it. It’ll most likely be a combination private residence with resort capabilities,” explains the pal.

“They’ve got a bunch of friends ready to invest if expenses get out of hand too. Everyone knows anything they do together would make bank, but there is part of them that would want to keep something like Double Island to themselves.

“After all, they were obsessively in love during that last trip and whatever they decide to do, it will be their little nod to that.”

