It’s official: Brad Pitt is in love with Jennifer Aniston again
Yes, it's true - the former power couple are on again
No one can forget the look upon Brad Pitt and ex-wife Jennifer Aniston’s faces at the SAGS as they stopped backstage to congratulate each other on their wins. And now there's confirmation that what we all saw was what we all thought it was!
Reliable sources confirm that the former couple are once again in love, and are giving their relationship a second chance.
‘Brad is in love with Jen again, it was obvious from just him watching her,’ an insider tells US publication In Touch.
‘He wasn’t even trying to hide it in public. You couldn’t wipe that smile off his face even if you tried and I’ve never seen Jen look so genuinely happy,’ the source added.
Brad and Jennifer can't get enough of each other
According to the insider, the couple have been given a second chance at love, and this time they are not going to let it slip through their fingers.