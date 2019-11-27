Brad is reportedly hoping for new love Instagram

Another outlet also claims the actor is head over heels.

“He really likes spending time with Alia. He’s excited to fall in love again,” a source told In Touch.

“Brad’s friends are excited for this romance to develop. He certainly deserves it!” they add.

Brad and Ange ended in tears Getty

The Once Upon A Time...In Hollywood actor was seen with the comedian at the Wilding Cran Gallery in Los Angeles over the weekend, which is one of many reported outings the pair have been on recently.

However, another source close to the handsome actor has insisted that there are no romantic feelings between the pair, telling PEOPLE: "They are absolutely just friends."

Brad and Jen were doomed as a couple

Meral Melika Duran, and EU strategist, director and producer, posted a picture of herself chatting with the 55-year-old actor and his close 'friend' Alia, thanking the Hollywood A-lister for his support of 'art and artists'.

Brad Pitt has been seen with multiple women since his September 2016 split from Angelina Jolie.

The pair - who are in the midst of a messy divorce - were married in August 2014, and share six children together.