After four long years of battling Angelina Jolie for equal custody of their kids, Brad Pitt (second from left) is tasting victory! Getty

The source says Pax, 16, and Zahara, 15, are now at an age where they may be given the choice by the judge as to which parent they want to live with – and it’s likely they’d pick their mum.



At 19, Maddox, who has always sided with Ange, 45, in the divorce, is legally considered an adult and therefore not part of the case.

“Brad just has to hope he’s done enough to win them back over the past four years. Maddox is a lost cause at this point and Brad has to come to terms with that. But as the court case wears on, Brad is remaining upbeat."

Angelina with her youngest children. Getty

After such limited and mostly supervised contact with his children since splitting from Angie, he’ll take joint custody of any of the children as a win. He’s looking forward to this whole mess being over with so they can all move on.”

Meanwhile, Angelina is reportedly still demanding full custody so she can finally relocate her brood from LA to Europe.

She has named seven witnesses for the trial, including domestic violence expert Alyce LaViolette.

Brad has a total of 21 witnesses. Among them is Jillian Armenante, who co-starred with Ange in the 1999 flick Girl, Interrupted.

As previously reported, the couple – who split in 2016 and have been at each other’s throats ever since – tried resolving their differences with a series of face-to-face meetings to no avail.

Angie (left) and Brad (right) in happier times in 2015. Getty

Their public war has allegedly involved a smear campaign in which Brad was painted as an unfit dad with booze issues and whispers from his inner circle that Angie was a control freak who allegedly drove him to drink.

It was only last year they were officially declared single, with Brad linked to Arrested Development actress Alia Shawkat. He’s allegedly also been seeing his ex-wife, Jennifer Aniston, 51.

