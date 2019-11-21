New romance? Getty

However, a source close to the handsome actor has insisted that there are no romantic feelings between the pair, telling PEOPLE: "They are absolutely just friends."

Meral Melika Duran, and EU strategist, director and producer, posted a picture of herself chatting with the 55-year-old actor and his close 'friend' Alia, thanking the Hollywood A-lister for his support of 'art and artists'.

Miss Duran wrote on Instagram: "Supporting arts & artist as usual 😎Thank you Brad Pitt for joining us🙏 Had the pleasure to introduce my great artist friend Martin Werthmann to Brad (please check out his work).

"Had a very interesting conversation with Brad. Like is positive attitude 🙂."

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt separated in September, 2016. Getty

Brad Pitt has been seen with multiple women since his September 2016 split from Angelina Jolie.

The pair - who are in the midst of a messy divorce - were married in August 2014, and share six children together.

Brad as admitted that his marriage breakdown aided his Oscar-worthy performance in Sci-Fi flick Ad Astra.

"I would be exploring it whether there was a script that allowed that or not."

"A breakup of a family is certainly an eye-opener that as one — and I’m speaking in general again — but as one needs to understand, I had to understand my own culpability in that, and what can I do better," Brad continued.

"Because I don’t want to go on like this."