Brad Pitt has broken his silence amidst rumours he and ex-wife Jennifer Aniston are set to rekindle their romance. Getty

But it was Jen's reaction to the speech that really got people talking, as she pouted her lips and applauded him for his bravery.



The 56-year-old was then filmed watching Anistons’s SAG Awards acceptance speech for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series.



E! reports that Pitt was backstage when Aniston won, and he "stopped everything" to watch Aniston speak. And he appeared to have hung on to her every word.



Now Pitt has spoken out about life amidst rumours he and Jen are indeed together.

A body language expert says the pair care about each other deeply. Getty

Pitt was filmed dropping everything to watch Aniston's acceptance speech backstage at the SAG Awards. Getty

“I got friends, I got lovely kids, I like my coffee, I like my dogs. I've got no complaints,” Pitt told PEOPLE.



Meanwhile a body language expert says the pair "care deeply about each other" and are "incredibly intimate”.



Dr Louise Mahler says Aniston showed "incredible warmth" towards Brad other backstage at the SAG awards.

Jen "claps and gulps, showing she's so proud of Brad."

"As Jen leans in for a kiss, her hand is caressing his arm," notes Dr Louise. "They look very natural and easy together. It's a calm and gentle moment."



The pair looked relaxed and happy in each other's company. "When Jen begins to leave, Brad grabs her," says Dr Louise. "He doesn't want her to go. They are showing they really have a deep connection."