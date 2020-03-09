Brad Pitt is said to be frantic with worry as Angelina Jolie disappears with his kids – with insiders revealing how she’s gone on the run and hasn’t been seen in days. Getty

Sources also say the children’s mobile phone numbers were changed, sparking Brad’s frantic search for them amid fears his actress ex-wife Angelina had taken them hostage.

Ange, 44, filed for divorce in September 2016 following an incident on a plane when Brad allegedly lost control of himself and clashed with his son Maddox. Getty

Angelina’s rumoured disappearing act comes after it was reported she is apparently “living in isolation” and is down on her luck.

The actress, who was once fighting off multi-million dollars roles and was the cover of every magazine, is now reorienting herself to a new phase of life. And that includes tightening her belt and getting used to not being the centre of attention.

Insiders reveal Brad, 56, was supposed to meet his kids in France last week and have them for three days, but they shockingly never showed up. Getty

“There are invoices flying in from every direction, and Angie’s finding it overwhelming right now,” an insider sensationally told Globe.

