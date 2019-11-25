According to the property’s current estate agents, Brad lived in the Spanish-style Los Angeles home during the 1990s. This coincides with the period when Brad and Jen began their high-profile relationship, with the couple first set up on a date in 1998 by their

respective agents.

The Hollywood Hills home Brad shared with Jen. Supplied

Following on from recent and mounting speculation that the pair are on the cusp of rekindling their relationship, a source claims Brad’s latest effort to woo back Jennifer, 50, involves purchasing his former Hollywood Hills home in the hopes it may reignite memories of their early courtship days.

A source close to Brad tells New Idea: “As soon as the house went on the market back in May, Brad knew that buying it back would prove to Jen just how serious he is about building a future with her.

Jen and Brad in their early days as a couple. Supplied

“They put their heart and soul into renovating the place and turning it into their dream home while they were married and Brad knows just how devastated Jen was to have to give up the house she always referred to as ‘their happy place’, which they made together.

“He immediately got in touch with the realtor and went to view it with a pal – even chatting to the owner, Jonathan Brooks, who admitted how he’d secretly hoped Brad would buy it back off him knowing how special the home was to him and Jen.”

According to the insider, while Brad was urged to stall putting an offer in by his accountant amid ongoing settlement negotiations with Ange behind the scenes, he’s now ready to seal the deal and snap up the estate – insisting it’s a sign that it hasn’t been bought in the months it’s been on the market and how he can’t wait to surprise Jen.

"He’s praying this gesture will be the icing on the cake for Jen." Getty

“All Brad wants is to be back in their home with Jen and start where they left off – making all the memories in the home they always dreamed they would make together and showing it to his kids too.

“He’s praying this gesture will be the icing on the cake for Jen and she’ll put all her insecurities aside and see how desperate Brad is to put things right and make this fresh start together,” they add.

By Hollywood standards the home is fairly modest and a far cry from Brad and Jen’s former marital home. Prior to their 2005 divorce, the pair lived in a luxurious Beverly Hills mansion, which was also recently listed for sale at $US44.5million.

But according to the source, it’s not the lavishness of the house that would appeal to Brad. Rather, the A-lister would be hoping that the gesture of revisiting this house with Jen would allow them to indulge in memories of their early life together as a couple – and perhaps inspire them to give their relationship another chance.

For more, see this week's New Idea - out now!