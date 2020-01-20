Jen's hand "caresses Brad's arm," notes Dr Louise Getty

"As Jen leans in for a kiss, her hand is caressing his arm," notes Dr Louise. "They look very natural and easy together. It's a calm and gentle moment."

The pair looked relaxed and happy in each other's company. "When Jen begins to leave, Brad grabs her," says Dr Louise. "He doesn't want her to go. They are showing they really have a deep connection."

Brad "doesn't want Jen to go." Getty

The couple "clearly care deeply about each other," says Dr Louise. Getty

The couple, who split in 2005 after five years of marriage, were keen to share a joke with each other too. When Brad referenced his turbulent love life with second ex-wife Angelina Jolie during his acceptance speech for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role for his part in Once Upon A Time In Hollywood, he couldn't resist a dig at Ange.

"Let's be honest. It was a difficult part," he said. "A guy who gets high, takes his shirt off and doesn't get on with his wife. It was a big stretch."

But it was Jen's reaction to the speech that really brought the house down. "She pouts her lips in sadness," says Dr Louise. "Then she claps, applauding his bravery. After her pouty look, she gulps. This is a sign that she really cares deeply about him. Her body language is saying she's so proud of him. There's incredible warmth in her face."