Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston's secret beach wedding
The happily reunited duo couldn't be more thrilled
The rumours have circulated for quite some time that former married couple Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston have reunited after splitting from their spouses.
And now sources claim that the couple ‘have fallen in love all over again’ and are planning a secret beach wedding.
“The wedding is on,” a source told Life & Style. “They are getting married in Cabo and this time they will keep it under wraps until the affair has happened.”
The event will be super low key and according to the source, they want to avoid any hype at this time.
“What Brad craves most now is getting settled down and living happily with his soulmate, Jen,” says the insider.
His friends and family are particularly happy for Brad.
The couple's reunion stunned the world
“Brad’s family are delighted by the wedding news. They’ve been praying for years for him to get back together with Jen.”
According to the source, their closest confidantes will be part of the big day including Courtenay Cox and Bradley Cooper.
Brad still can't get enough of Jen
The intimate affair will be full of special details. “They want it to be romantic and beautiful. The theme will be spiritual and they’ll do handwritten vows,” the insider adds.
“He’s including the line, it’s you and me until the end of time.”
The couple are also looking adopting their first child together.
“It’s a dream come true for Jen to be part of a proper family!”