Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston are close again Getty

“Jen wants to tie the knot surrounded by greenery and has been checking out ranches in California’s Napa region,” the source claims.

According to the insider, the couple are only inviting 55 people and groomsmen are tipped to be Brad’s besties Leonardo di Caprio and Bradley Cooper.

As for Jen’s maids of honour, the former Friends star is asking Lisa Kudrow and Courteney Cox to join her at the altar.

The couple's chemistry is off the scale

Brad’s six children who he shares with ex-wife Angelina Jolie are also invited but the actor is still not sure if he will invite Angelina to his wedding.

According to the source that while the pair are on better terms after coming to a custody agreement, Brad does not want to rock the boat.

Jen, however is likely to invite her ex-husband Justin Theroux who she has stayed friends with since their split.

‘Brad is in love with Jen again, it was obvious from just him watching her,’ an insider tells US publication In Touch.

Jen posted this seductive image after her night out with Brad Instagram

‘He wasn’t even trying to hide it in public. You couldn’t wipe that smile off his face even if you tried and I’ve never seen Jen look so genuinely happy,’ the source added.

According to the insider, the couple have been given a second chance at love, and this time they are not going to let it slip through their fingers.

Meanwhile a body language expert says the pair ‘care deeply about each other" and are ‘incredibly intimate’.



Dr Louise Mahler says Aniston showed ‘incredible warmth’ towards Brad other backstage at the SAG awards.