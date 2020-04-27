The former power couple are linked once again and this time it's official
Long-time Hollywood pals and ex-lovers Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston have reignited rumours the pair are getting back together.
Followinga photobeingposted online, fans seem to think the 56-year-oldactoris self-isolating at Jen’sLAmansion during the coronavirus pandemic, with the background of his picture strikingly similar to his ex-wife’s home.
“They both feel humbled and grateful for everything they have right now, especially each other,” a source toldStar. Sources also say the former married couplehavebeen secretly meetingup ever since theirhigh-profile reunion at the SAGAwardsin January.
“I don’t think she’s ever really stopped loving him,even though he broke her heart when he left her for Angelina Jolie,” the source said.
“It has taken a long time,but she has forgiven him for everything – forgiveness has been abig part of them moving on,” theinsideradded.
It’s not the first time Brad has been caught red-handed at Jen’s sprawling mansion, after he was spotted at her star-studded holiday party last Christmas.