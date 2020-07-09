Boy George didn't hold back talking about his fellow coaches. 9Go

Boy George then moved on to Aquarius Kelly Rowland and remarked, "Aquarians wake up in the morning and sit down and they say to themselves 'How can I make my life more difficult today?'"

The musician added that Aquarians "like to tell everybody else what to do" but that her Taurus moon makes her "practical and responsible".

As for Delta, there was one word that immediately jumped out to describe her.

"If you look in the dictionary under the word stubborn, there's a picture of Delta looking gorgeous," he quipped.

She may be "stubborn" but New Idea previously reported that Delta is the coach with the biggest pay packet and is on a whopping $2 million, two-year contract.

“She isn’t silly as she has done her sums,” a TV source revealed.

Guy is reportedly making $750,000 for this season while the overseas coaches, Kelly and George are on $500,000, along with all expenses, accommodation and return first-class airfares.

“It’s a very expensive series. Around $5 million total for the coaches when you throw in all the salaries, airfares, accommodations and expenses.”

Due to the coronavirus travel restrictions, however, Boy George has been unable to coach in Australia and has enlisted the assistance of twin sisters Lisa and Jess Origliasso known better as The Veronicas.

“I’ll still be able to enjoy the performances, give my advice in terms of mentoring,” George previously told another publication.

“I’m going to entrust The Veronicas to carry that message. At the end of the day, we’re going to do everything to make it as fun and as entertaining as possible.”