She said yes! Bonnie shared this happy snap to announce her engagement to Sam. Instagram

Sam was not far behind in sharing his own joy over their engagement on his Instagram page, posting a similar photo and writing:

“I couldn’t be happier. I love this girl, more than anything. Let’s do the rest of our lives together.”

Bonnie’s post was quickly inundated with comments from her fans, friends and former co-stars, as they all congratulated the happy couple.

The pair went public with their romance in November 2021. Instagram

Bonnie received several congratulatory messages from her former Neighbours co-stars, including Takaya Honda who wrote: “Congrats Bon Bon!”.

“Congrats Bon!!” Jemma Donovan added, alongside Scott McGregor, Georgie Stone, Ben Hall, April Rose Pengilly and Jacinta Stapleton.

“Wahoooooooo congrats,” Jana Pittman wrote, along with Dan Ewing, Erin Holland and Mark Philippoussis, who all starred alongside Bonnie on SAS.

Several other reality TV stars also shared their congratulations to Bonnie and Sam, with nothing but excitement and joy expressed for the newly engaged pair.

“My happiest place!” Instagram

It comes after Bonnie and Sam went public with their romance in November last year, after Bonnie shared a loved-up selfie of the pair.

In the months since, Bonnie has continued to share sweet snaps of herself and her new beau and never misses the chance to share some loving words for Sam.

“My happiest place!” she captioned a happy photo of the pair embracing for the camera.

