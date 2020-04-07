Actress Honor Blackman has died at the age of 94 of natural causes.

In her career spanning seven decades, she was known to millions for her role as Bond girl Pussy Galore.

Honor played the character opposite Sean Connery in the 1964 James Bond movie Goldfinger.

At 39, Blackman was actually five years older than Sean Connery and, at the time, the oldest actress ever to play a Bond girl.

"Most of the Bond girls have been bimbos," she once said. "I have never been a bimbo."