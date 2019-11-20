Getty

The body language expert concluded by revealing that the parents to Prince George, Princess Charlotte and little Prince Louis, are smiling on the regular.



"When any smiling public displays have been an act it’s the moment a couple take their seats in the car that you’ll often see masks begin to slip," Judi explained.



"But if anything Kate’s expression of delight appears to intensify here. Her excited, widened eye expression, her rounded cheeks and her symmetric smile all make her look like someone on a first date."

William and Kate attended the event in support of the Royal Variety Charity, of which Queen Elizabeth II is a patron. Proceeds from the show will go towards supporting entertainers across the U.K, who are in need of assistance due to "old age, ill-health or hard times," according to the Kensington Royal Instagram.

This is the third time the Cambridges have attended the Royal Variety performance, having attended in 2014 and 2017. Last year, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle attended.

The event featured performances from Rod Stewart, the cast of Mary Poppins, Lewis Capaldi, Mabel, Robbie Williams, the cast of Come From Away, Emeli Sandé and Manchester’s Bee Vocal choir, according to People.

Getty

The Duke and Duchess met with performers and charity members before and after the show.

William and Kate appeared to enjoy themselves throughout the evening. Photos from their night on the town showed the Prince looking positively enthralled by his wife's getup. Nine years on, William and Kate are as in love as ever.