Bob Saget died at 65 years old. Getty

Although Bob is believed to have died in his sleep, his cause of death is currently being investigated, which can take up to three months.

"The cause and manner of death are pending further studies and investigation which may take up to 10-12 weeks to complete," Chief Medical Examiner Joshua Stephany told CNN.

The Orange County Sheriff's Office also released a death investigation report which stipulated that they found no sounds of foul play in the "orderly" hotel room, as per CNN.

After Bob failed to check out of his room, it was reported that his family contacted the hotel's security, who then found the actor.

Bob starred as Danny Tanner on Full House. ABC (American Broadcasting Company)

While he hosted America's Funniest Home Videos, narrated How I Met Your Mother, and was in the middle of a stand-up tour, Bob was best known as father figure Danny Tanner in 80s sitcom Full House.

The news of the actor's death came as a shock to Bob's former cast mates and lifelong friends who took to their respective social medias to pay tribute to the star.

They also issued a combined statement to share their grief.

Bob's Full House co-stars shared a joint statement following his death. Instagram

"Thirty-five years ago, we came together as a TV family, but we became a real family," the statement read. "And now we grieve as a family. Bob made us laugh until we cried. Now our tears flow in sadness, but also with gratitude for all the beautiful memories of our sweet, kind, hilarious, cherished Bob.

"He was a brother to us guys, a father to us girls and a friend to all of us. Bob, we love you dearly. We ask in Bob’s honor, hug the people you love. No one gave better hugs than Bob.

~ John, Dave, Candace, Jodie, Lori, Andrea, Scott, Jeff, Ashley and Mary-Kate."