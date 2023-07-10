Bluey has long received praise for its multigenerational appeal. While primarily aimed at children, the show itself is just as much about being an adult as it is about being a child.

It's this understanding of all audiences that has piqued parents' interest - for a specific episode in particular. Coined by watchers as 'The Hangover Episode', Bluey Season 3, Episode 22 (Whale Watching) is hilariously relatable.

While the episode, obviously, doesn't make specific reference to the over-consumption of alcohol, context clues certainly give this hidden plotline away.

WATCH: Bluey voice actors meet for the first time. Article continues after video.