Bluey has long received praise for its multigenerational appeal. While primarily aimed at children, the show itself is just as much about being an adult as it is about being a child.
It's this understanding of all audiences that has piqued parents' interest - for a specific episode in particular. Coined by watchers as 'The Hangover Episode', Bluey Season 3, Episode 22 (Whale Watching) is hilariously relatable.
While the episode, obviously, doesn't make specific reference to the over-consumption of alcohol, context clues certainly give this hidden plotline away.
WATCH: Bluey voice actors meet for the first time. Article continues after video.
As per the episode's official description, in Whale Watching, "Bluey promises her customer Bingo ‘the best tour ever’ in a game of Whale Watching, but they need Mum and Dad to join in and they are too tired to play after a late night."
This 'late night' was none other than New Year's Eve.
The episode opens with Chilli and Bandit splayed across the living room floor and couch. Amidst groans and expressions of discomfort, their children Bluey and Bingo enter, asking them if they feel sick.
To this, Bandit replies, “Not sick… just… ummmm..."
“Sleepy,” Chilli interjects.
The aftermath of New Year's Eve.
ABC
Ah, a scenario some parents would know all too well.
Details of the characters' 'big night' are relayed by Bluey herself who says that their cousin told her she "saw you [Chilli] dancing on her barbecue tables.”
While the kids try and engage their parents in a round of games, the duo eventually call it a day, switching on the TV to take the game-playing responsibilities out of their hands.
"It’s gotta be done," Chilli asserts to her partner.
"No argument here!" Bandit sighs.
Chilli enjoying some post-party snacks - horizontally.
ABC
After coming to a realisation of the episode's true meaning, parents took to social media to share their amusement.
"Whale Watching is one of the best episodes of Bluey... hungover Chilli and Bandit are as relatable as it gets," one Twitter user wrote.
"The episode of Bluey where the parents are hungover, Whale Watching, is one of the best 9 minutes of TV history," another user wrote.