Who Is Gwen Stefani?

Pop superstar Gwen Stefani has had one of the longest and most successful careers in the music industry. From her early beginnings as the lead singer of No Doubt to becoming an award-winning solo artist, she’s proven herself as a musician and performer. Taking Adam Levine’s spot in The Voice, Gwen just made a comeback on the highly acclaimed TV show this year.

Who Is Blake Shelton?

Oklahoma native Blake Shelton fell in love with music at a young age and honours his country roots through his songs. He became one of country music’s most influential and respected artists with hits like ‘Austin’ and ‘God’s Country’. Today, he’s widely recognised as The Voice Coach with the most number of wins over the entire series.

Timeline of Gwen and Blake’s Relationship

The contrasting music genres make Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani seem like an unlikely pair, but they’ve become one of our favourite Hollywood couples. Let’s look back on how these lovebirds fell for one another!

The Voice Recruits Gwen Stefani

Despite both working in the music industry for years, Blake and Gwen only met on the set of the hit TV series The Voice. In 2014, the ‘Hollaback Girl’ singer joined Pharrell to fill in the empty seats as new judges on the 7th season of the show. When the announcement was made, Blake immediately expressed admiration for Gwen, saying: “Gwen Stefani is Gwen Stefani; she is just an icon.”

Blossoming Friendship

Blake may have thought the world of Gwen before they even met, but it turns out Gwen couldn’t say the same. In an interview with Radio Andy, she admitted: “I didn’t even know he existed before the show!” Regardless of first impressions, the two enjoyed working with one another and developed a solid friendship. Gwen even started posting pictures of them together on Instagram.

Lip Sync Battle

On The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, Blake and Gwen dropped by to perform on the lip sync battle segment. They did a hilarious job on their solo songs, but had a sweet little surprise for the last performance. Instead of Gwen lip-syncing on her own, Blake accompanied her to sing ‘Endless Love’. Adding a little humour, Gwen sang Lionel Richie’s part while Blake did Diana Ross’s and softly caressed Gwen’s face towards the end.

Blake Divorces Miranda Lambert

When Blake and Gwen became friends, both celebs were still married to their ex-spouses. In 2011, country singer-songwriter Miranda Lambert became Blake’s second wife, but the pressure of fame eventually drove them apart. With Blake’s busy filming schedule for The Voice, Miranda grew lonelier in the relationship.

Blake couldn’t deny his wife’s struggle and told People: “She’s always been the one to go through hell to make sure we spend time together.” After four years of marriage, Blake and Miranda filed for divorce in 2015, asking for privacy and compassion from the public as they moved on separately.

Gavin Rossdale Betrays Gwen

Just a month after Blake’s divorce, Gwen goes through the same thing. Together for 20 years with three kids, Gwen and Gavin’s relationship seemed to be going well, but it all unexpectedly came crashing down. Gwen learned that her husband of 13 years had been fooling around with the family nanny for three years!

In an interview with Harper’s Bazaar, a devastated Gwen shared: "It was the beginning of hell. Like six, seven, eight months of torture, trying to figure out this big secret." Despite her heartache, she held her tongue to protect their kids from the controversy and deep betrayal.

Healing Together

After the celebs both ended their respective marriages, they leaned on one another for emotional support. In an interview with Billboard, Blake reveals that he and Gwen checked up on each other through email. From there, they began talking every day and formed an extremely close bond.

He continued with: “Next thing I know, I wake up and she's all I care about, and I'm ­wondering if she feels the same about me. Gwen saved my life… You can't even imagine the similarities in our divorces.” Meanwhile, Gwen told Shape: “Having a best friend like Blake to help me [heal] has been one of the greatest gifts.”

Love Is In The Air

Before they were even an item, there were tons of speculation that they were dating since they were often spotted together in public. On November 2015, Blake’s rep finally confirmed that Blake was officially Gwen’s boyfriend, and the media went bananas! (B-A-N-A-N-A-S)

‘Go Ahead And Break My Heart’

In 2016, sparks were flying when Blake and Gwen performed, ‘Go Ahead and Break My Heart’, a song they worked on together. On The Voice, the singers never took their eyes off each other and the chemistry between them was undeniable. Blake told Access Hollywood: “Originally, when I started writing this song, I was only trying to write a song to impress her… Just trying to get somewhere with her.”

Gwen Defends Blake

In 2017, Gwen visits The Ellen Degeneres Show and is greeted by one of the talk show host’s silly antics. Ellen showed her audience an edited version of the couple’s ‘You Make It Feel Like Christmas’ performance with Blake in his tighty-whities. Gwen was very amused and couldn’t stop laughing at how well edited the video was.

In the interview, the popstar defends her man from negative comments about Blake receiving ‘The Sexiest Man Alive’ title from People magazine. She expressed: “If you think about it, what defines sexy? It really is so personal. For me, it’s that big old heart and that sense of humour… He’s such an incredible person.”

Four Years Down, Forever To Go

Taking their relationship a step further, Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani now live together, alternating between their LA and Oklahoma homes. According to Us Weekly, Gwen’s children absolutely adore Blake and are “extremely close” to him.

In a recent interview with Sirius XM, Gwen shared: “This is the most what I thought love was supposed to be... It feels very even and it’s pretty magical.” Meanwhile, Blake feels just as strongly about their love. He told People: “Four years isn’t forever, but man, it seems like it just happened in no time.”

