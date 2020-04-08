Prince Charles has seemingly sparked an online frenzy, after he completed his first official duty since recovering from coronavirus. BBC

On close inspection, among the many family photos and trinkets, appeared to be a snap of a faceless person in a white silhouette, which left many fans wondering who it was.

"Did Charles forget to put a picture in the frame?" one bemused fan wrote on Twitter.

Another person asked: “What’s the middle picture on the lower shelf?”

A third person added: “Prince Charles giving a speech with an empty photo frame in the background is nothing. There was no picture of Archie! You know who.”

Charles’ first official duty comes after he spoke out for the first time and gave an update on his health since recovering from coronavirus earlier this week.

Taking to Instagram, the 71-year-old shared a four-minute video, in which he praised Britain’s healthcare workers while addressing the effect of the virus on the nation.

“Having recently gone through the process of contracting this coronavirus, luckily with relatively mild symptoms, I now find myself on the other side of the illness, but still in no less a state of social distance and general isolation,” Charles began.

“As we are all learning, this is a strange, frustrating and often distressing experience when the presence of family and friends is no longer possible, and the normal structures of life are suddenly removed.

“At such an unprecedented and anxious time in all our lives, my wife and I are thinking particularly of all of those who have lost their loved ones in such very difficult and abnormal circumstances, and of those having to endure sickness, isolation and loneliness,” he added.