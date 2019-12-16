Prince Charles is rumoured to have some very particular requests of his staff – one of which is that he always travels with his own toilet seat. Getty

Evan said the key to nailing the Prince’s brew is to make it from loose tea with a teapot, and to ensure there is one teaspoon of tea leaves for every cup, plus an extra spoonful for the pot.

He went on to say that temperature is also key, with English breakfast and Earl Grey requiring water to be at least 100C, while green tea must be heated to 70C for the perfect cuppa.

According to Evan, there’s no room for error when making the Duke’s tea, and to ensure consistency, butlers use a thermometer to ensure water is heated to the correct temperature.

While the Duke has reportedly denied the lavatory claim, another whisper that appears to have some truth behind it is that his staff must prepare his tea in a very specific manner. Getty

He added that the steeping time also varies between different tea types, with green tea typically taking about three minutes and black tea taking about five minutes.

The perfect royal brew should also be made with organic honey, and regardless of whether or not milk is added, a jug should be provided in case someone changes their mind, he said.

The teatime revelation comes after it was suggested that Charles is set to make some major changes to the royal family when he eventually becomes king.

Dumfries House’s hospitality manager Evan Samson said when the Duke visits the stately home, butlers must adhere to his very stringent rules when making tea. Getty

According to reports, Prince Charles, 71, wants to cut down on the number of working royals who earn a wage from the Crown.

The future king is planning to strip back the family to include only himself and his wife Camilla Parker Bowles, and his children Princes William and Harry, and their wives.

The wild changes come in the wake of the scandal surrounding Prince Andrew, Charles' brother, and his links to convicted US paedeophile Jeffrey Epstein.