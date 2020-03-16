Bindi Irwin took to Instagram on Monday evening to share some wise words about 'hope' in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic.

'If you only carry one thing throughout your entire life, let it be hope,' the 21-year-old shared.

'Let it be hope that better things are always ahead. Let it be hope that you can get through even the toughest of times. Let it be hope that you are stronger than any challenge that comes your way.'

As coronavirus dominates world news, the Australian-based wildlife warrior ensured her followers, 'Let it be hope that you are exactly where you are meant to be right now, and that you are on the path to where you are meant to be... Because during these times, hope will be the very thing that carries you through.'

Bindi credited Nikki Banas for the hopeful words.