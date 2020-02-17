The happy couple! Social Media

An early wedding makes sense, after all, Chandler’s entire family travelled from America to visit the lovebirds in January – and in all their snaps at Australia Zoo, Bindi appears to have strategically covered her stomach with her furry friends.

Adding further fuel to the fire, Chandler recently Instagrammed a beautiful photo overlooking the Glass House Mountains, which

just happens to be a five-minute drive from Beerwah Hideaway – a private rainforest wedding venue.

And on February 10, Bindi’s mum, Terri Irwin, tweeted an image of Bindi and Chandler with the biggest grins on their faces. “Fun day to celebrate!” she wrote.

Two days earlier, Bindi shared a professional photo with her, Chandler and her pug, Stella, captioning it, “So much love and endless smiles with these two cuties.”

In both of the photos, Bindi is again covering her stomach with her dogs.

Terri also recently retweeted an image of Bindi and Chandler and gushed about their relationship. “Enjoy each and every day

of your happily ever after.”

So are they already husband and wife?

