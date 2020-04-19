Chandler announced the future air dates for their Animal Planet special, and Australia will view their wedding last!
'Crikey! Thank you to our USA friends for tuning in to our wedding special on Animal Planet,' Chandler began his post.
'Here are more dates that Animal Planet will be showing it around the world. We will share more air dates as we find out! USA: NOW, Australia: July 18, UK & Ireland: May 3, Taiwan: 23 May, South Korea: July 3.'
He added: 'Brunei, Cambodia, Hong Kong, Indonesia, Macao, Mongolia, Malaysia, Myanmar, Papua New Guinea, Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, Vietnam: May 18.'
The bizarre list of dates shows Australia as the last to view it, two months after the other nations, and three months after Chandler's homeland, America.
'Why so late on Australia? Shouldn’t this be their equivalent of the royal wedding?' wrote one hurt fan.
Another commented with a stream of crying emojis, 'Why do we have to wait until July?'
More accused the newlyweds of abandoning Bindi's homeland, and admitted to being confused as to why a wedding held in Australia at 'Australia Zoo' would be left until last.
One hashtaged their comment, '#RippedOff.'