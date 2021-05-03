Grace has quickly become one of the zoo's tiniest Wildlife Warriors. Instagram

“Bindi and Chandler were never able to have the big wedding of their dreams because of COVID-19, and Terri says she’s motivated by making up for that,” says an insider.

“Bindi just feels she’s barely had a second to sit still and enjoy Grace’s earliest moments,” adds the source, who says the new mum has been “seriously slammed” filming upcoming TV special Crikey! It’s a Baby! for Animal Planet.

Add the pressure of work on top of Terri’s wishes to share her first grandchild with a huge crowd of people Bindi and Chandler don’t know, and the source says Bindi is “seriously stressed”.

“Bindi and Chandler were never able to have the big wedding of their dreams because of COVID-19, and Terri says she’s motivated by making up for that.” Media Mode

“Obviously Bindi will do anything humanly possible to ensure the zoo she will one day inherit is thriving – which includes allowing fans to feel a part of their conservation family,” says the source. “However, she’s starting to worry it’s too soon to make her baby girl public property.

“Bindi and Terri are usually pretty united on how they run the zoo, but having Grace has changed Bindi’s priorities,” continues the insider, adding that Bindi is yearning for some private time with Grace.

Bindi and Chandler are focused on enjoying family time with Grace. Instagram

Interestingly, the insider says that Bindi has realised that public life should be a choice Grace makes for herself, rather than having her mum and grandmother thrust her into the spotlight before she can even talk.

“Terri understands and wants to support Bindi but also struggles to see the problem with it, given Steve had both Bindi and her brother Robert in front of the cameras as babies,” the insider adds, noting this latest drama has again highlighted that the family living and working so closely together might be becoming a problem for Bindi and Chandler.

For more, pick up the latest issue on New Idea. On sale now!