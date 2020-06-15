Bindi Irwin is furious that her cousin Rebecca Lobie's scantily clad photos could tarnish the Irwin brand. Getty

While there’s absolutely nothing wrong with the mother of two’s choice to post these pictures on social media, it would no doubt come as a huge blow to the Irwins, who’ve spent years cultivating their wholesome family image.

Bindi, 21, in particular, is thought to be uncomfortable with the posts. According to reports, the two cousins were close growing up, especially when Bindi’s parents worked at Australia Zoo alongside Rebecca’s parents, Frank and Joy Muscillo.

Rebecca, who has been married to her husband Mick for 13 years, also previously worked there, with her LinkedIn profile revealing she was the managing director of the zoo until 2015.

Rebecca, the niece of the late Steve Irwin, fills her Instagram feed with sizzling shots. Instagram

However, Bindi and Rebecca, who works as a restaurant manager in Mooloolaba, Queensland, are understood to no longer be as close as the used to be and don’t even follow one another on social media.

Last year, Rebecca’s mother Joy – who is Steve’s older sister – spoke out about the rift between her family and the Irwins, describing it as “just very sad … family stuff”.

In an interview with the Daily Mail, Joy claimed that Terri ordered her husband Frank out of the zoo in 2016 – and that she and her adult children went shortly after.

Rebecca and Bindi used to be close but no longer follow each other on Instagram. Instagram

Meanwhile, Rebecca’s latest social media posts demonstrate that her online presence is a far cry from the sweet public persona of Bindi.

A source says the young newlywed – who recently married Chandler Powell, 23 – “would be mortified by her cousin’s social media posts”, and the fact that they were being fawned over by complete strangers.

“I don’t care what these guys say, thank you for sharing and putting smiles on our faces,” one of Rebecca’s followers commented on a picture of her with only her bikini bottoms on.

“Unbelievably beautiful and the sexiest woman I’ve ever seen in my life,” another fan added.

“Your boyfriend is a lucky man,” commented another supporter.

Robert and Bindi Irwin are pictured with Bindi's new husband Chandler Powell. Instagram

Meanwhile, last year Rebecca took to her account in defence of her posts.

“To all the people that think it’s ok to post mean comments about me, or worse, my family, ITS NOT,’ she wrote.

“Stop being bullies if you don’t like me or my insta don’t go on it. To everyone else, Thank you for your support love you.”

New Idea understands the Irwins are also concerned Rebecca’s posts could potentially be a source of financial harm for their business endeavours if Rebecca’s pictures are perceived as being damaging to their reputation.

