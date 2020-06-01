Bindi and Chandler's wedding didn't go as originally planned. Instagram

The wildlife warrior explained that their plans had to change as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, but their friends and family encouraged them to get married regardless. "We decided not to have wedding guests due to the global crisis for everyone’s health and safety. Our family and friends couldn’t be there to celebrate with us. However, they all encouraged us to continue on and get married," she added. Thanks to a handful of local businesses, Bindi and Chandler were able to adapt their wedding, but the 21-year-old said that the original venue had to change because a helicopter flying above scared the wildlife.

Bindi revealed that she and Chandler had to leave their wedding venue for the wildlife's safety after paparazzi flew over Australia Zoo. Getty

"We had to leave our stunning wedding venue on the African Savannah for their safety. I said goodbye to the place I had dreamed of getting married for so many years."

The final wedding location ended up being the filming barn where Bindi and the Irwin family worked on projects including Crocodile Hunter and Bindi The Jungle Girl.

"I knew we could make it work and our zoo crew helped us to move everything inside. I watched love win. I was there in my wedding dress, husband-to-be by my side, moving tables and flowers and trying to make our day finally become a reality. At one point I sat on a chair in the corner doing my best not to think about how overwhelming things seemed," Bindi wrote.

She then explained that when she missed her absent family and friends, it was her husband-to-be who reassured her.

At this moment, Bindi confessed she was overwhelmed. Instagram

"I missed the people who couldn’t be there, my dad, Chandler’s family, our dear friends, my family. Chandler stopped what he was doing and sat next to me. I asked him to list me happy things. He proceeded to remind me that love ALWAYS wins. That’s when this picture was taken," Bindi said.

"Despite everything, we got married and I’ll forever be grateful. Sure, things weren’t perfect but that’s life. Life is messy and beautiful and meant to be felt. We were overcoming great obstacles to prove that unconditional love is the most important foundation. Our wedding day wasn’t what we planned but it was an extraordinary starting point for our marriage to bloom."

Bindi and Chandler's wedding appeared on a special episode of Crikey! It's The Irwins and the family turned to other money-making ventures to keep the family business afloat during the coronavirus pandemic shutdown period.

Among clothing ranges, photography by Robert Irwin and Bindi's homewares line, newlyweds Bindi and Chandler have also released a limited-edition candle commemorating their big day.