Wildlife conservationist Bindi Irwin has shared an adorable update on hundreds of rescued bats, which were taken to Australia Zoo after being evacuated from bushfire-affected areas.

“Our Australia Zoo Wildlife Hospital has treated over 100 of these beautiful little souls.

“I wanted to share with you some of the sweet faces that are getting a second chance at life,” she wrote.

The heartfelt message is the latest update from the wildlife warrior, who has been regularly posting updates on how the bushfires are affecting Australia’s wildlife.

On Sunday, Bindi took to Instagram to reveal that her family’s zoo had taken in animals from all over Australia, including hundreds of vulnerable grey-headed flying foxes.

Taking to Instagram on Tuesday, the 21-year-old posted a heartfelt message, along with three sweet images of the tiny animals all wrapped up in colourful blankets at the zoo infirmary. Instagram

“Some of the orphans are now being cared for by the team at the hospital until they’re big enough to go home, and there’s no threat of fire,” Bindi wrote.

An accompanying video showed a group of wildlife warriors in the zoo’s infirmary tending to the wounded animals, which were all bunny-rugged up in brightly-coloured blankets.

She added: “In September, flying fox admissions to the hospital skyrocketed by over 750% due to drought conditions and lack of food.

“Flying foxes are now being drastically affected by wildfires and we’re again seeing an influx of these beautiful animals from across the country,” she wrote.

On Tuesday, enthusiast fans were quick to take to Instagram to congratulate Bindi and her wildlife warrior team on helping the rescued bats.

"Omg Bindiiiii they are adorable. Thank you for all you do at #AustraliaZoo," one person wrote.

Another person stated: "Aw, they’re so creepy yet so cute in their little blankies!!!"

A third person added: "The world is so lucky to have people like you and your family."