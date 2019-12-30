Bindi Irwin previously shared a heartfelt tribute to her mother, Terri, and her family, in which she stated she couldn't be more grateful for their love and support. Getty

Enthusiastic fans were quick to take to social media to comment on the picture, which shows Terri smiling for the camera, while cuddling an oversized tree trunk.

"A great Mom! She raised wonderful children!! Looks like you all are having a nice day!" one person wrote.

"So sweet! She’s definitely loving and one of the most selfless people on this planet, just like yourself," another person stated.

Bindi took to Instagram to post another gushing message to her mother, along with a delightful throwback photo. Instagram

A third person added: "At first glance I thought she was hugging an elephant trunk...great photo of a fantastic woman."

Bindi's gushing post comes after she recently revealed her New Year resolution while making gingerbread houses with her fiancé Chandler Powell and brother Robert Irwin.

Taking to Instagram, the 21-year-old shared a cute snap of herself wearing a festive sweater emblazoned with: “'Instead of gifts, I'm giving everyone my opinion”.

While the Christmas message was presumably intended to be a joke, Bindi’s follow-up comments led many of her followers to think the sweater was a goal for the new year.

“Christmas sweater or New Year’s resolution?” Bindi captioned.

One fan replied: “Oh....def new year’s resolution.”

Another follower stated: “Greatly said. Truth always helps.”

A third person added: “Love the sweater!! Merry Christmas.”